Gambia: Breaking News: Sulayman Susso Is Gamtel’s New MD; Seedy Jaiteh Appointed As Deputy MD!

Sulayman Susso, the new Managing Director of Gamtel, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mr. Susso, replaces Baboucarr Sanyang, who was dismissed during the weekend. Mr. Susso, is among the old guards of Gamtel. He is now in charge of the telecommunication company.

In the meantime, Seedy Jaiteh, the former jailed Gamcel Director, has been appointed Deputy MD of Gamtel. Mr. Jaiteh, was recently granted pardon by president Adama Barrow. He has now bounces back at Gamtel.

In another development, Edward Graham, the Managing Director of The Gambia Social Security, Housing and Finance Corporation has been dismissed. No reason was given for Graham’s firing.