Gambia: Breaking News: Supreme Court Begins Hearing Jammeh’s Election Petition

The Supreme Court of The Gambia, the highest court of the land, has been constituted to hear the election petition case filed by Gambia’s dictator Yahya Jammeh, who is contesting the outcome of the December, 1st Presidential election, in which Real Estate Developer Adama Barrow, of the opposition alliance was declared the winner of the elections, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle, a Nigerian national, said the court was constituted in July of this year and it will start sitting in earnest on January, 10th 2017.

Jammeh’s election petition was briefly heard today before the Supreme court. Mr. Jammeh is alleging electoral fraud, voter intimidation among others against the Independent Electoral Commission. He wants the Supreme Court to annul the results of the elections and declare it null and void. He also wants the court to issue an order for fresh elections to be conducted by a competent and independent IEC.

Judges appointed to serve in the Supreme Court are mainly from Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, the Chief Justice said. The Chief Justice is a member of the Supreme Court Bench. He told the court on Wednesday, that the foreign judges are expected to arrive in the country before January 10th, when the court is expected to formally hear Mr. Jammeh’s election petition.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai