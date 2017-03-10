Gambia: Breaking News: Tambadou Bounces Back At Ports As MD; Sanyang Out!!

According to reliable sources from the Gambia ports authority, Mr Abdoulie Tambedou, is the new Managing Director, of the GPA. He replaces Mr Momodou Lamin Sanyang, who was relieved of his post last evening by the new government headed by president Barrow. There has been mass purging of Jammeh appointed parastatal MDS in recent days. Gamtel, Ports, and the Social Security have been among the institutions in which its MDS were sacked.

This latest development is said to be in line with the new government’s quest in forming a new administration. It is also geared towards replacing former dictator Yahya Jammeh’s rotten appointees, who served as his financial enablers and conduits.

Tambedou, who once held the position for some years, was accused and charged by the Jammeh government for abuse of office and mismanagement of revenue collected from the Ports. But was later acquitted and discharged by the magistrates court in Banjul.

He was charged with economic crime and abuse of office. Tambadou, has consistently maintains his innocence against the trumped up charges brought against him by the former Jammeh regime.

Written By A Staff Reporter