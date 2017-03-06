Gambia: Breaking News: Two Paramilitary Officers Critically Injured; As Armed Robbers Strike In Baddibu!

The village of Sare Gumalo, in the Upper Baddibu District, North Ban Region of The Gambia, was the scene of an armed robbery, leaving two personnel of the police intervention unit (PIU) critically injured, after the robbers had fled with an unspecified amount of money, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. The robbers stormed the village at night fully armed and broke into two shops, sources said.

“My village, Sare Gumalo situated in the Upper Baddibu District of the North Bank Region of the Gambia was attacked by armed Rubbers yesterday night around 12:00 am They broke into two shops and made away with an unspecified amount of money. Two moors and one paramilitary officer were seriously injured. They were heavily armed with guns. As a result, the paramilitary officers on the group could not contain them,” said our source.

The residents of the village were terrorized by the robbers. This is not the first time that the village has been hit by armed robbers.

“There used to be many attacks of this sort on the village, but for the past 10 years, there has been no attack on the village until yesterday nigh. These armed robbers always come from neighboring Senegal. I am appealing to the new minister of Interior and the Inspector General of police to look into this with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem before innocent villagers will be killed,” said a concerned villager.

Interior Minister Mai Fatty and IGP Yankuba Sonko could not be reached for immediate comment.