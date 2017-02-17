Gambia: Breaking News: UTG Professor Uncovers A Major Corruption Racket At The University Of The Gambia!

A major corruption racket has been uncovered at the University of the Gambia (UTG), the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. An internal letter written by one of the UTG’S professors and was intercepted by this medium unveiled a blatant bureaucratic red tape and glaring corruption within the University Dean. “I have learned with utter dismay the decision of the senior management of the University of the Gambia under the auspices of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Faqir Anjum, to buy brand new vehicles that is shared among themselves. I have learned from reliable sources that seven cars have been bought costing 1.5 million Dalalsis each. This undeserved reward of the UTG senior management to themselves is a repulsive and unpatriotic move and a clear testimony of the UTG senior management’s utter disregard for the endemic problems at the nation’s highest learning institution, which has greatly inhibited its progress as a University,” Dr. Ismaila Ceesay , who bagged a PHD in African studies wrote.

Dear Colleagues,

I have learned with utter dismay the decision of the senior management of the University of the Gambia under the auspices of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Faqir Anjum, to buy brand new vehicles that is shared among themselves. I have learned from reliable sources that seven cars have been bought costing 1.5 million Dalalsis each. This undeserved reward of the UTG senior management to themselves is a repulsive and unpatriotic move and a clear testimony of the UTG senior management's utter disregard for the endemic problems at the nation's highest learning institution, which has greatly inhibited its progress as a University.

Some of these problems include, but are not limited to, no opportunities for staff training, dilapidated and hazardous classrooms, no chairs (sometimes students sit on the floor), appalling toilets (that the VC could not even stay in for a few minutes when he last visited), no internet to carry out research, lack of office space, no library, lack of water supply, and the non-existence of teaching and research facilities. To add salt to injury, faculty and staff of the UTG are paid one of the lowest wages in the whole world.

I believe that the UTG does not have the funds to engage in such flamboyant, excessive and unnecessary spending. The money spent on these vehicles amounts to millions of Dalasis, which if spent judiciously, could contribute to the development of the UTG.

As the President of the UTGFSA, I will meet with my executive as soon as possible to discuss this latest and unfortunate development. Necessary action will be taken to ensure that these cars are returned and the money be used for staff and student development.

Be informed that actions such as these has long been fomenting agitation among both staff and students of the University. We will deliberate on taking the necessary actions that will ensure that sanity is restored at the nation’s highest learning institution.

Dr.Ismaila Ceesay..

