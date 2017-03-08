Gambia: Breaking News: UTG Inter-School Alliance For Change Unanimously Agreed On A Peaceful March-Pass

UTG INTER-SCHOOL ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE UNANIMOUSLY AGREED ON A PEACEFUL MARCH-PASS TO THE MINISTRY OF HIGHER EDUCATION ON FRIDAY TO PUT AN IMMEDIATE HALT TO THE UTG CURRENT STANDOFF‼

Today, Wednesday 8th March 2017 at 12:47 pm, The University of The Gambia Inter-School Alliance for Change convened a meeting with all its members at the School of Journalism and Digital Media. Key among the issues tabled for members to deliberate on was the current crisis between UTGFSA and the SMT that has left students in very disadvantageous position.

It could be recalled that the UTGFSA has petitioned the SMT to abdicate their responsibilities or there shall be no lectures. This consequently led to a sit down strike, which we are still faced with.

The resolution of today’s meeting is that, if nothing tangible is done about the issue from now against Friday by the UTGSU, all concerned UTG students who want to put an immediate end to this impasse to meet at the Faculty of Law on Friday, 10th March, 2017 at 9:00 am.

In conclusion, all students of The UTG are cordially invited to this important crusade, for this would be the immediate determinant factor for the return of lectures at the UTG.

Regards,

Chairperson, UTG Inter-school Alliance for Change.