Gambia: Chiefs And Alkalos Fired By Jammeh Reinstated

A press release issued by the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government indicated that there has been reinstatement of chiefs and Alkalolus, who were dismissed during and after the presidential campaign period and was in line with the current government’s principles to maintain justice and rule of law.

‘’It’s important to note that these Alkalolu and chiefs were wrongfully dismissed,” said the press release adding that the affected villages and districts to stay calm, maintain peace and unity until a final decision is made with regards to the chieftaincy and Alkaloship of the whole country.

In the same vein, businesses and investments that have been unlawfully closed or taken over between 1997 and 2016 by the previous regime are urged to submit particulars of their business and investments and circumstances leading to the closure and take cover of such entities to the Secretary General, Office of the president.