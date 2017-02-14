Gambia: Congratulations Ebrima Sillah DG GRTS

Congratulations Ebrima Sillah DG GRTS

Alagi Yorro Jallow

Just like one plus one naturally makes two, your new job easily found a deserving contender like you; Director General Gambia Radio and Television Services. Congratulation Ebrima Silla.

Ebrima had a love of public service and a dedication to journalism that rightfully earned him the respect and admiration of not only his colleagues but also those of us who had the privilege to go toe to toe with him. He absolutely set the standard for moving from Journalism to politic. He proved it could be done. He proved it could be done with extraordinary skills and integrity.

If you pass the late Baboucarr Gaye test, you could do something in the craft. Sillah is best known for his on-air tenacity as a reporter and his consuming passion for political journalism which were evident during the early days of the coup. Well-deserved appointment.