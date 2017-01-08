Gambia: Council of West African Churches Condemns Planned ECOWAS Action Against Jammeh

Monrovia-Group of religious leaders in West Africa has called on ECOWAS not to use any military means to unseat the defeated Gambian leader Yayah Jammeh.

Group under the banner Fellowship of Christains Council and Churches in West Africa (FECCIWA) in communication to head of ECOWAS said military intervention is not an option.

The group also condemned the rejection of the election results by Jammeh, noting that it is undemocratic.

“The Fellowship of Christians Council and Churches in West Africa condemns the outgoing Gambian President’s rejection of the official election results proclaimed by the country’s Independent Electoral Commission. FECCIWA rejects the unconstitutional changes of government in Africa,” FECCIWA stated in a communication to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who currently heads ECOWAS.

West Africa Clergies further stated that diplomatic and inter religious dialogue with the outgoing President Jammeh is the way forward.

“Churches in West Africa call for more diplomatic and inter religious dialogue with outgoing President Jammeh to.”

“Religious leaders can help to take a lead role to fast track and secure tangible results in having Mr. Jammeh accept the verdict of the people in good faith in a timely manner,” the prelates stated.

FECCIWA pointed out to Jammeh that his action to reject the sovereign will of the people of Gambia is against the Qur’an.

The Christian group urged the people and Christian community of Gambia to exercise restraint and non-violence to keep the peace in the country.

“Our prayers are with the people of Gambia. We have urged all peace loving people of The Gambia and members churches in The Gambia Christian Council to exercise restraint and non violence action to preserve stability in their country.”

Source: http://www.frontpageafricaonline.com/index.php/news/2973-council-of-west-african-churches-condemns-planned-ecowas-action-against-jammeh