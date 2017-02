Mr. Dawda Fadera has been appointed Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service. He replaces Pa Musa Jallow.

Mr. Fadera used to be the PS for the Personnel Management Office (PMO). He is a career Civil Servant.

In a press release issued it today, the President’s office said president Barrow acting in accordance with the powers conferred on by the constitution has decided to appoint Fadera as SG.