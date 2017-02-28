Gambia: Disturbing Revelations: How Colonel Ndour Cham Was Arrested And Killed?

If Ndour Cham were alive today he would have been reinstated back into the army and be honoured as a national hero. But this is not the case he fell prey to Yahya Jammeh. Ndour Cham is no more. His family should conduct a community prayer service for him.

Ndour believed in marabouts hence, he succumbed to the axiom of the power of nature. He thought he would never be caught, arrested or let alone jailed and even killed by Jammeh. He had escaped many times including the day he left Gambia. Ndour Cham was in the country while Armed and Security services embarked on a frantic house to house search of him but he escaped un-notice.

He was in Senegal and he would time to time visit his native village of Numu kunda yet un- notice. He would disguise in the form of Fulani herdsmen or at times like hermits of the Arabian Desert to come to the village. He had a ranch and he stayed there to do some discreet social work. This was happening unknown to the authorities in Banjul. While Ndour was frequenting the village, Jammeh was still relentless in the pursuit of his former CDS; death or alive. Gambians should remember that Ndour Cham’s failed coup dealt a massive political blow to an unimaginable scale to Jammeh and his Administration. The man who bragged – no coup d’état will remove me, was almost overthrown without a shot and without Jammeh’s prior knowledge. His spiritual power failed him this time around for the first time. The president was seriously embarrassed by this. Cham shall never be forgiven even if it meant spending a whooping amount to get him.

Message came to the NIA that Ndour did come to the village time to time to stay un-notice but only very few knew about this in the village and these were his close confidants. The NIA scouted out who were his best friends and associates in the village- they found one. I don’t know his name. The NIA and Jammeh used the power of money to get Ndour Cham. The power of money is more powerful than a disintegrated community. Ndour should have known that the best way to keep a secret was to keep it to yourself especially when dealing with Yahya Jammeh. Captain Saine and Yankuba Badjie were very much central in Ndour’s case. Yankuba Badjie oversaw the process as he was dealing with the man directly. Captain Saine was the DG then. Captain Saine was the architect of many disappearances under Jammeh. He is very evil.

The man agreed to get Ndour and hand him over. One day he came up with different photos depicting Ndour Cham to convince his recruiters. The photos were checked, verified and ascertain as Ndour Cham amidst Yankuba beaming with happiness that The Gambia’s Osama Bin Laden days were numbered. The man went home with a lot of cash however, warning that if Ndour were captured, he should not be killed. Satan (Yankuba Badjie) agreed. Blood is thicker than water- the man began to sense some biological remorse in him. This time his marabouts failed him as his capture was eminent.

He laid tramp on his native (Ndour Cham). Ndour was comfortably seated at his ranch. Yankuba was called to quickly dispatch a team to the village to arrest him. The Jugglers headed by Nuha Badjie coordinated the siege along with DDG Yankuba. This was in 2013 sometime between August and September, I cannot exactly remember the month. He was arrested in the most brutal fashion; blood oozing out in almost every part of his body. He was taken to Tanji NIA complex and detained unconscious. He never knew where he was until few days later when a panel was constituted against him. Alagie Morr Jobe was part of the panel. NIA chief camera man was also present. Juggler heavy weights were always at the panel. Louis Gomez was happily in attendance. Ndour’s arrest was known to only few at the NIA. Tanji premise was out of bounds, security guards were evacuated. Ndour implicated those already serving their prison terms and also implicated Isatou Njie Saidy, the former Vice President for her knowledge of the coup but for whatever reasons she was spared. Senegal: ‘Wade’s government was complicit in the failed coup,’ Ndour posited.

At the conclusion of the investigations, he was asked to make a plea which he did. He appealed to the panelists to tell the president to forgive him and spare his life. “Please tell him not to kill me, let him spare my life so I could spend the rest of my life in Mile 2 just like my colleagues”, he emotional stated. The Jugglers despite being heartless were very much moved by this statement; Nuha Badjie left the panel and relayed the message to President Jammeh who was anxiously waiting for the outcome of the panel. “Kill him, he would have killed me and you if he had succeeded,” Babili Mansa groaned.

Ndour Cham was speeded off to his final resting place where he was asked to dig his own grave; he was killed and buried somewhere in the woods of kanilai.

What is sad was he was never produced before any courts. One could say that, Ndour was abducted, tortured and killed and therefore his killers should be brought to book.

Hon. Mai Fatty please investigate this matter.

Written By An Insider