Gambia: Drug Squad Officer Wants Interior Minister Mai Fatty To Purge The Current Leadership Of The NDEA!

Pa,

Kindly let me use this chance to ask the Interior Minister Mai Fatty, why he decided to leave the Director of drug squad Bakary Gassama in office after removing the directors of the NIA, PRISON, IGP, ARMY CHIEFS, IMMIGRATION? He wants to tell Gambians that he is not aware of the following facts:

Intelligence officers at the drug squad were working hand in hand with the NIA to torture Gambians. They also colluded with the NIA by unlawfully detaining Gambians. Jungllers used to collect their fuel coupon and monies from the drug squad

3 . Keeping Jim Drammeh, Alagie Mor Jobe , Ismaila Gibba, AKA Gibba, and Lamin Senghore or Assassin into the system is not fair to Gambians. They used to be part of the NIA former torture squad. Bakary Gassama himself was with the NIA.

3 Lamin Gassama took 2.5 million dalasi and Ousman Njie also collected 80,000… Drug squad officers collected the money from one Moroccan, who was in Gambia for investment. But they arrested him for nothing; He exposed to hard detention and secretly forced him to leave the country

4 Bakary Gassama has surrounded himself with his own blood brothers at the Account’s Department of the drug squad

5 Bakary Gassama was jailed to prison for financial malpractices while he was an accountant at NIA. He was pardoned, following Ben Jammeh’s plea with president Jammeh. Ben Jammeh appointed him to the drug squad accounts with only local account qualifications with no security knowledge or background.

Mai Fatty should treat Gambians equally. It is not fair to have such former enablers in the system. There are competent people who can run the drug squad. Bakary Gassama should not be allowed to head that office.

Ben Jammeh refused when Jammeh proposed to him to sell the two tons of cocaine impounded in Bonto. Jammeh couldn’t use Ben and Pateh Jallow. Both men used to be our former Directors at the NDEA. We need them back at the NDEA.

Written By A Concerned Officer

Editors note: The views expressed by the author doesn’t represent the position of the Freedom Newspaper. Thanks for your attention.