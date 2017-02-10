Gambia: ECOMIG Forces To The Gambia Reduce To 500!

The ECOMIG Force stationed in the Gambia, has been downsized, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Under the new reduction only 500 soldiers would be allowed to stay in The Gambia. The troop consists of soldiers from Senegal, Nigeria, and Ghana. The new changes will come into effect on February, 21st.

The ECOMIG mission to the Gambia expired on February. The mission has been extended to an additional three months.

The gradual disengagement of land component forces, which should start no later than February 19, 2017, will occur after the departure from Gambia of the air and sea components, sources said. This down-scaling is as a result of the Joint ECOWAS Heads of State and Government meeting on the situation in The Gambia, held on January 29, 2017 in Addis Ababa, on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, sources added.

The three-month-mandate of the new ECOMIG format which will start its mission on February 21, 2017, will be to ensure the security of the President of the Republic of the Gambia and of the members of the Government and the institutions, to facilitate the establishment of trust between the new authorities and the Gambian Defense and Security Forces so that they can carry out their state duties.