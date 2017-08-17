Gambia: EU development cooperation with the “New Gambia”: Six months later, where do we stand?

In February 2017, EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Mr. Neven Mimica reaffirmed that: “The European Union stands ready to fully support the President, H.E Adama Barrow, his government and the Gambian people on the path of democratic reforms“. Commissioner Mimica announced that the EU would use all instruments available for that.

And we indeed did. The Gambia is progressing. And we delivered.

A first package of 75 MEUR (around 4 billion Dalasi) was immediately decided, and those projects have now started:

4 projects to address food insecurity and malnutrition (around 1.1 billion Dalasi);

2 projects in the field of agriculture and rural development (around 1,7 billion Dalasi),

2 calls for proposals for NGOs still ongoing.

Two other projects are also already at stake for some 810 million dalasi, aimed at reinforcing the technical and vocational training infrastructure of the country with view to job creation and to the smooth reintegration of returning migrants. These projects will be reinforced next year.

Very recently, on 31 July, the EU made a first disbursement of some 1,35 billion Dalasi directly to the Treasury. This will ease the stretched public finance situation and contribute to the balance of payments.

As Commissioner Mimica announced, more will come. We are serious about that. We have strengthened our team and will do more to do so.

As you know, we have also firmly offered to organise, at the beginning of 2018 an International Donor Conference.

We will further invest in job creation and access to finance; in energy and infrastructure; in climate change and environment, and in private sector competitiveness. In addition, we will now prepare a second phase of budget support.

These are investments for the future. We believe in a new Gambia, a Gambia that is in peace with itself and contributes to the stability of the region; a Gambia that offers a real future to all its sons and daughters and lives up to their hopes and expectations; a Gambia of freedom, prosperity and peace. This is The Gambia we wish to accompany the Gambian Government towards. This is not about aid or charity; it is about cooperation. At the end of the day, it is about shared value and mutual interest.