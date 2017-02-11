Gambia: Breaking News: EX Information Minister Seedy Njie Arrested And Released!

Former Information Minister Seedy Njie, was taken into police custody on Thursday, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mr. Njie was held for hours before he was asked to leave. The circumstances surrounding his arrest is unknown. This followed a workshop officiated by the newly hired Interior Minister Mai Fatty, calling for the need for the security forces to respect human rights and the rule of law.

Mr. Njie recently returned to The Gambia, after spending weeks in Equatorial Guinea with dictator Yahya Jammeh. He told the Daily Observer Newspaper, upon his home return that he was back in the country to revive the party.

On Thursday, Seedy Njie, was arrested by the police. He was grilled for some hours and later released. Inside the APRC, concerns have been expressed about the recent crackdown of one of their party leaders in the person of Seedy Njie.

A source, who reached us said: “ The Barrow government has started cracking down on our party officials. Seedy Njie was held for hours yesterday. I will fill you in the blank with more details.”

Mr. Njie, is also a nominated Member of the National Assembly. He was appointed Information Minister few days before dictator Jammeh’s term expired.

Interior Minister Mai Fatty could not be reached for comment. This is a developing story. We will keep you posted.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai