Hello Pa,

I am irritated in as much as increasingly more of the articles you publish are signed anonymously by an “insider”. This opens the door to uncontrolled allegations rumors and misinformation. Writers should have the courage to stand up to their information by using their names as it is good journalistic practice. Is there still fear of publicly voicing your opinion?

Food for thought.

Dirk Dathe

Former MD

Senegambia Beach Hotel