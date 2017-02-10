Gambia: Former UN Chief Prosecutor Appointed Gambia’s Chief Justice

Mr. Hassan Jallow, a former chief prosecutor at the UN Court in Rwanda, has been appointed as Gambia’s new Chief Justice, Freedom Radio Gambia can reveal. Mr. Jallow replaces the former Nigerian CJ Emmanuel Fangbale, who recently fled from the west African nation.

Mr. Jallow is a native of Bansang. He grew up with Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, who is a native of Dobo. He served in the Bench during Jammeh’s rule, but he was fired.

Mr. Jallow took up appointment with the UN Court as a Chief Prosecutor. The likes of Ba Tambadou, Fatou Bom Bensouda of the ICC worked with him at the UN Court.

According to sources, President Barrow, has hired Mr. Jallow as CJ. The CJ is yet to be sworn into office. He has confirmed his appointment.