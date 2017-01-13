Gambia: France Will Support Any Initiative Taken By ECOWAS Against Yaya Jammeh/ Senegalese Journalists asked to leave Gambia

In a visit to the Mayor of Guediawaye Alieu Sall, who incidentally is the brother of President Macky Sall, The Ambassador of France, HE Christophe Bigot, told journalists that France will take appropriate measures to fully support any initiatives taken by ECOWAS to quickly resolve the situation in the Gambia so that the consitutionally elected Adama Barrow can be inaugurated. Now this is a diplomatic language and you know what this means ….

In another related development, Yaya Jammeh on Monday, asked the television reporters of TFM and Sen TV to leave the country with immediate effect. Thy were accused of sabotage by the agitated APRC supporters at the court house when they were attending the hearing of the petition.

