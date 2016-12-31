Gambia: Freedom Newspaper Mailbox: Letters From Our Readers

Hi,

I am an Englishman, who has lived in the Gambia previously for many years with my wife and children. We even got married at Justice in Banjul 19 years ago, We left Gambia in 2010, due to the increased unrest and hatred towards foreigners from persons in power. Do you think that with the new president coming in to power and his statement saying he wants to rejoin the ICC and possibly the commonwealth will happen and will it be safe for us like many foreigners to return to the country we have loved for so many years?

Will he welcome investment again and introduce a fair system that is clear for us all to understand for us to be able to do business in the Gambia? I wish you and every Gambian the very best of luck with the upcoming inauguration and may God only judge those who have been blinded by the present dictator.

We the English ex pat community await a peaceful transition for The Gambia and look forward to an exciting future in the best country on the African continent.

Darren Clarke

……………………………………………..

Hello!

I am married to a Gambian man and every day I read your

Breaking News!

I just want to thank u from all my heart

I wish u Blessing and prosperity!

Keep up the good work and may you be always blessed AND SAFE

GREETINGS FROM GERMANY

LADY BLAKKA

IN LOVE WITH THE GAMBIA AND MARRIED TO A GAMBIAN

…………………………………….

I have been keenly following most of your Articles concerning the political impasse in your country. Certainly, you are a seasoned writer! Your objective and wise words of advice must be taken serious by those directly concerned.

Please keep it up. Continue updating us.

I wish The Gambia and the Gambian people peace and God’s protection.

This a Zambian and African colleague.

Rodgers Kalilakwenda