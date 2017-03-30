Gambia: Freedom Radio Listener Warns Against Freedom Editor Investing In The Gambia At This Time!

Dear Pa Nderry, First I commend you on the jihad you are engaged in. I know that word is not politically correct these days. But i want you to know that from authentic Islamic point of view what you are doing is Jihad for your people and your nation. I wrote to you very early on when Barrow was still hiding in Senegal. I mentioned to you how naive Gambians can be. I also warned about Senegal and how they will use Barrow. Now i guess is all playing out…..like a sad dream. Although i did not foresee the fisheries move, but as all along the lines of what i said. Senegal was the reason for over hipping the political crisis in Gambia. They interfered in the elections from day one. They wanted Jammeh out not for Gambians but for themselves. Jammeh may have been whatever he was but he fought for the independence and sovereignty of Gambia. And i believe Jammeh himself was misled by some selfish elitist Gambians. I will not name names…! I feel so sad for our nation….

I will close by giving you a word of advise and an offer:

First i heard you might be interested in having a local radio station. My advise; dont do it. Stay independent and untouchable. Is only a matter of time before this government will turn against the media. When Yahya Jammeh came in 1994. He was also very open to the media both local and even invited Senegalese media and gave them endless frank interviews and access. How did all that end?

You will not be able to criticize them if they are the ones that gave you your operating license!!!and can take it back on trumped up charges…!

Modern technology is what you have to use. You can operate a radio service and even a television service with Gambuan content from the states and you will be totally untouchable and independent.

Here is what i can offer:

I am in the IPTV business.

We can build you a multibitrate mobile app for Radio, TV, or Video on Demand.

We can host it for you from our Europe or US cloud services.

I can put your channel on the AfrikaSTV Roku IPTV bouquet. A lot of Gambians in US and abroad are subscribed to it and thats how they watch GRTS live. There is also other IPTV bouquet we can arrange to publish your channel.

For the local Gambian market we can provide you a website and a mobile app only accessible in Gambia for example so your gambian audience can watch the channel free. Now a days all youths have 3G internet on their mobiles. They will be able to watch FReedom TV live.

You will operate your studio from US or anywhere you wish. I just provide you a source feed URL and our servers do the rest.

If you interested in this we can talk further.

This way in my opinion you reach your audience in Gambia and abroad at far lower cost that building transmitters for a local radio and at same time you remain completely independent.

It was your independence that enabled you to fight and expose all ills during Jammeh and all the things you exposing now.

How long do you think you will remain a friend of the current government??

I BELIEVE THAT GAMBIANS HAVE NOT YET SEEN THE TRUE COLORS OF THE CURRENT GOVERNMENT. THEY WILL ONLY SEE IT AFTER THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS. WHEN THEY WILL HAVE NO CARE AND CAN DO WHATEVER THEY WANT.

As always you are free to publish my comments but retain my email address.

Respect my brother and May Allah continue give you the strength and will.

This country needs you more now than even when Jammeh was around.

Written By A Freedom Reader/Listener