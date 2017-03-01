Gambia: Gambia Be Patient

It is not an easy task to rebuild a house destroyed by termites, especially if you do not have the option to demolish and build a brand new house. The last 22 years have not been kind to our country. Almost all our institutions are destroyed. Our children have fled to foreign lands and we have no money for food or shelter, but we have HOPE and we have FREEDOM.

We must confront our challenges head on, rebuild our institutions and stem corruption. Our leaders have shown good instincts thus far, they are good and loyal sons and daughters of Gambia, and they will get better at their jobs in time. We the people must keep them honest by exposing corruption and nepotism, but we must do so responsibly and patiently. We will keep our pens sharp and our voice louder, but we must do so in an effort to help our public servants deliver on our promise, we don’t want to engage in a useless exercise to criticize and expose without clear societal benefit.

Be truthful, be helpful and be patient. Mai Fatty must be commended for the methodical direction of tidying the security apparatus in the country. Excellence without publicity is noble. Well done Sir.

God Bless The Gambia.

Dr Isatou Sarr