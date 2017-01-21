Gambia: Gambia: Fleeing Jammeh Lawyer Says He Was Working Under Tremendous Pressure!

On Tuesday 17th January 2017, my son and I took a crucial decision to seek sanctuary in the sister Republic of Senegal. This was found necessary due to the mounting fear and rapidly increasing tension at every passing moment.

As a legal practitioner representing President Jammeh and the APRC the party in the ongoing petition filed on his behalf at the Supreme Court of the Gambia, I have to admit that I was working under tremendous pressure and coercion. All the lawyers with established practices in the Gambia refused to be associated with the said petition. As a retainer for the ruling APRC party, I could not refuse the brief on professional grounds, despite, my apprehension.

Having fortunately eluded the 24 hour military security around me and my family, I managed to arrive in Senegal where I now gained safety, respite and mental stability. In my present situation, I humbly and respectfully advise President Jammeh as the champion of peace he has been known to be to peacefully step aside in the interest of peace and safety of the Gambian people.

Accept that everything except God’s Kingdom, comes to an end and should not allow his legacy to be described as one where “pen of the sword dipped in innocent blood writes its history on the rough page of tyranny.

The general perception is that after midnight on January 18th, 2017, the mandate of President Yaya Jammeh would expire and President-elect, Mr. Adam Barrow, would be sworn in as president in line with the dictates of our constitution. Any attempt to interrupt this ceremony, it is clearly understood, opens The Gambia to attack from ECOWAS forces.

Remember, your Excellency, that life is short and we take nothing with us at the end of it. Our reward lies in our faithful worship and good deeds.

Vox populi est vox dei.’ The voice of the people is the voice of God. Please step aside in the interest of peace and love of your compatriots.