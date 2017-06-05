Gambia: Gambia Government Must Act Now To Save Funding From World Bank

The Confirmed Fraud in the Heavy Fuel Oil Tender, which Castle Oil was awarded after initially Bidding a Premium of $ 58 per Metric Ton which NAWEC fraudulently increased to $ 90 per Metric Ton, has come to the attention of the World Bank.

The Government of The Gambia has no option but to do the Right Thing and Compel Castle Oil to sell to NAWEC at the Bid Premium of $ 58 per Metric Ton.

Otherwise, the World Bank, who have a very strict policy on Fraudulent Tenders, will withdraw its funding with Immediate effect and the country will lose out on Millions of Dollars of Funding that are desperately needed for the ailing economy.

The people of The Gambia are closely monitoring the Government’s action on this matter and it will be a huge scandal if they do not take immediate action and favour the corruption by Hasib Masri and Al Hajie Konteh.

Written By A Concerned Gambian

Editors note: The views of the author do not represent the position of the Freedom Newspaper. Thanks for your attention.