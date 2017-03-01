Gambia: Gambia Gov’t Reduces Gas Prices!

The government has reduced the domestic pump price of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene, a press release from the Ministry of Finance stated. The price for Petrol is now D47.00, Diesel D46.00 whilst Kerosene sells at D40.00.

A news release from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs urges oil marketing companies to adhere to the prices. It says it will continue to monitor developments in the global oil market and make appropriate adjustments when necessary.

Please note petrol was D50 per litre Diesel was D47.27, kerosene was D43.