Gambia: Gambia Gov’t Rescinds Country’s Withdrawal From The ICC Court-Foreign Minister Darboe

In line with the commitment and public pronouncements of his Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, president of the Republic of The Gambia, to rescind the decision of The Gambia’s withdrawal from the Rome Statue if the International Criminal Court, a formal letter to that effect was sent to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on 10th January 2017 by the Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, a statement issued by the Gambia government stated.

The government of The Gambia, the statement went on, “notified His Excellency Mr. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, in his capacity as depositary of the Rome Statue, of its decision to discontinue the withdrawal process which was started in November 2016. He was further informed that The Gambia still considers herself as a state party to the statue of the ICC and will continue to honour her obligations.”

As a new government that has committed itself to the promotion of human rights, democracy, good governance and respect for the rule of law, said Foreign Minister Ousainou Darboe, “we reaffirm The Gambia’s commitment to the principles enshrined in the Rome Statue of the International Criminal Court. This action is in line with our vision of a new democratic Gambia.”