Gambia: Gambia Opposition Party Cries Foul Over ‘Intimidation.’

Gambia’s main opposition party’s officials have cried foul at recent decisions taken by police authorities to summon their leader to questioning and turn down their request to hold on August 12 a political rally in Brikama, some 22 km away from Banjul.

“We are resolved to not bow to any form of intimidation,” Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) Youth Leader MC Cham told this reporter.

Last Tuesday, GDC leader Mamma Kandeh was questioned by Gambian police over a controversial statement he made during a meeting held on Friday 4 August, 2017, accusing the Barrow administration of mismanaging funds allocated by international partners.

Cham said no charges were pressed against Kandeh by the police, and described the move as an attempt to cover up the real issues. “Our party is just calling for more transparency in loans and grants management,” Cham added.

Another issue confronting GDC is the permit denial to hold yesterday a political gathering in Brikama, seen by many Gambians as one of the Coalition’ strongholds.

GDC spokesperson Lamin E. Fatty decried the fact that the police did not provide any reason to justify their decision to deny them permit.

“GDC is a law-abiding party and the leadership agreed not to defy police order and go ahead with Brikama rally,” he said.

However, Fatty was quick to warn the police that GDC will not continue to accept to be confronted with such a situation.

“We don’t want to break any law. But we are making it very clear that if we were not silenced or intimidated under dictatorship, we cannot be silenced in the New Gambia.”

A prominent UK-based human rights activist added his voice to the chorus of recriminations, urging the police to grant permit to political parties without any conditions attached.

“The police should issue GDC permit to rally anytime, anywhere they want without any pre-conditions put forward. That is the democracy we fought for!” said Bamba Serign Mass in a resounding Facebook post.

When contacted on Friday night by this reporter to shed light on these issues, Police spokesperson Foday J. Conta promised to get back to us with more clarification. Multiple attempts were later made to reach him, but he declined to take our calls…

Written by Abdoulie JOHN