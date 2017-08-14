Gambia: Gambia Pushes For Open Access To Information

As Gambia still struggles to overcome the legacies of two decades of dictatorship, authorities have initiated a two-day consultative session with media practitioners geared towards discussing a Freedom of Information Bill for the country.

Held at Kairaba Beach Hotel , in Kololi, from August 10-11 2017, the stakeholder workshop was organized in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Article 19.

In addressing participants, the Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure Demba Ali Jawo reiterated government commitment to establishing a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights.

“Unnecessary secrecy in government leads to poor governance and defective decision making. We must realize that government and public sector bodies have to be seen to be open and transparent by nurturing access to information in order to improve public confidence and trust,” he said.

In the light of this commitment to shift 22 years of bad governance towards a sustainable direction which is in compliance with United Nations Convention against Corruption, Ade Mamonyane Lekoetje, UN Resident Coordinator, said the achievement of government goals requires that information to be available to all.

“As rights holders, citizens must be allowed to demand from government for accessible and understandable information on policies,” she stated.

Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou expressed government readiness to provide the democratic space for Gmbians to develop as society in various sectors. He then added: “We want to help, guide and not control debates.”

Pronouncements made by the Gambian leader have indicated that authorities are in favour of constitutional reforms that would greatly impact on the new democratic dispensation the tiny West African nation is enjoying since long time ruler was shown the exit door.

“We want to encourage an open-door policy so that when you need information, you will get it,” Tambadou stated in an attempt to assure journalists ‘fed up’ with the country’s deep rooted culture of secrecy…

A Daunting Task

The interactive sessions that followed provided participants with insightful tools that can help to have a clear understanding about Freedom of Information. The comparative approach also allowed participants to trace how the law was implemented in Liberia and the huge challenges the Independent Information Commission had gone through.

Liberia’s Information Commissioner Mark B. Freeman spared no efforts to show how realities on the grounds have exposed domestic limitations they were confronted with. Despite the fact that Liberian authorities endorsed a Freedom of Information Law, the commission set up to enforce the new legislation was faced with huge challenges.

Freeman said the Commission’s mandate is broad as it includes both public and private sectors. “Part of our mandate is to monitor, investigate compliance with the Freedom of Information Act,” he emphasized.

However, the experience he shared convinced many people that everything depends on the political will.

The document that was formally adopted at the end of the two-day stakeholder meeting acknowledges “that the right to week, receive and impact information is a human right, which is essential for a free and democratic society.”

Encouraging Gambia govt to take into account international instruments that promote an open society, participants outlined in the outcome document the need for government to “provide for incentives and clear deadlines for releasing information with a view to encouraging a culture of disclosure in the public administration.”

Written by Abdoulie JOHN