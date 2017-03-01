Gambia: Gambian President Barrow To Embark On A First State Visit To Senegal On Thursday!

President Adama Barrow is leaving Banjul on Thursday for Dakar, Senegal, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. The Gambian leader is embarking on his first official state visit to the neighboring West African nation. He is expected to depart at 10:00 am Gambian time. He would be accompanied by a sizable delegation.

During his visit, Mr. Barrow is hold talks with the Senegalese president Macky Sall. The two leaders are going to sign an agreement of bilateral cooperation in the area of security, transportation, trade, the much talked about bridge among other issues of mutual relationship.

Mr. Barrow is also expected to visit the Touba Mbake, where he will pay a courtesy call to the Mourit’s grand marabout. He is embarking on a three day state visit to Senegal.