Gambia: GNPC Charges Dropped And Attention Dawda Fadera

Dear Pa,
Please allow me space for publication of my opinion and the most opinions of many Gambians right now on the above subject.
It is really a welcoming news that the Barrow Government has drooped the charges on the GNPC officials.No body wish them bad things to fall on them and their families,especially those that are completely innocent in this case.To be candid Pa, to give a very frank analysis at least 8 of the accused officials were completely innocent they don’t even know what has been going on in this concern case.Is true that Jammeh,is really a brutal dictator,but on this particular case there was an element of partial truth on the accusations made,although there was no evidence,but some of us are fully aware of the fact that there was a huge amount of bribery money involved which was given to the elites of this case,and Jammeh also needed that money for himself.This is what brought in the entire confusion.However,this is all about greed and lack of contentment by Jammeh and the few of the so called accused of the officials involved.However,we all know those who are innocent and those who are guilty in disguise in this particular case.But let us leave sleeping dogs lie,that is their luck.But,those who are guilty,let them never show the public their arrogance because we know who is who in this particular case.