Gambia: Good Morning Mr. President Adama Barrow-With Pa Njie Girigara

Mr. President congratulations for resuming the construction of the Farafeny Bridge. We the citizens of Senegambia will soon be able to travel in and out of Gambia and Senegal ANYTIME we want without worrying about ferry schedules. We also know Gambia government will accrue a lot of revenue from the toll fees and will not worry about endless ferry maintenance expenses ANYMORE. Thank you Sir.

Mr. President, I learnt from the Senegalese media that SENELEC the electricity company of Senegal are willing and ready to connect the Gambia’s NAWEC to their electricity grid. This electricity grid connection will provide the Gambia with constant electricity supply and make the dreaded blackouts a thing of the past.

Mr. President Gambians are tired of electricity blackout existing in both the PPP and the APRC regimes. It is high time to resolve this issue once and for all. Without constant and relatively cheap electricity supply, encouraging local industrial development will be slow and make investors hesitant. It is therefore of UTMOST important to give a dead line for the connection of the Senelec grid to Nawec grid. The settlement accounts of the connection can also be made in CFA franc that is readily available in the market.

Mr. President I cannot close this chapter without informing you that Gambians are still not happy about the issue surrounding the VP’s office. Please resolve the issue as soon as possible and make it a thing of the past.

Mr. President fear no one but Allah and Allah will protect you in return.

Mr. President, Gambians are generally happy to note that some of your Ministers are doing a good job and we encourage them to be results oriented and timely in their entrusted missions.

My next issue will dwell on the telecommunication industry.

Have a good day Mr. President.

Pa Njie Girigara.