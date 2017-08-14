Gambia: GOV’T to Sign 13 million Euros EU Funded Project in Agriculture

The Gambian Government will on Monday 14th August 2017, sign a 13 million Euros Project document with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) at the Office of the Vice President, State House in Banjul.

The four-year European Union (EU) funded project entitled ‘‘Agriculture for Economic Growth and Food Security/Nutrition to mitigate migration flows’’ is meant to support the new crawling President Barrow government, has the overall objective of urgent intervention to contribute to sustainable growth in the agricultural sector and reduce food insecurity and malnutrition to mitigate migration flows to Europe.

The project will be implemented by FAO in close partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DoA), the National Nutrition Agency (NARI) and other Civil Society Organizations in the following locations: North Bank Region (NBR), Central River Region (CRR), Lower River Region (LRR) and Upper River Region (URR).

By A Correspondent