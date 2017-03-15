Gambia: IGP Warns People Possessing Gov’t Vehicles From The Former Gov’t To Return Them Or Risked Facing Arrest!

The office of the Inspector General of police hereby warns all those in possession of government vehicles illegally obtained from the former regime to immediately surrender all those vehicles to the controller of government vehicles or to the nearest police station, a press release from IGP stated. Anyone failing to comply will face the full force of the law, the release added.

Consequently, the members of the general public are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious case to the police for action, the IGP said. Failure to surrender government vehicles could lead to one’s arrest.