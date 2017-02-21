Gambia: Interior Minister Fatty And Justice Minister Tambadou Promised Prison Reform As Female Prisoners Received Presidential Pardon!

More and more prisoners have been freed from state prison custody. Interior Minister Mai Fatty, and Justice Minister Ba Tambadou were today at the prison to address the pardoned female prisoners. The prisoners were released unconditionally.

Both Fatty and Tambadou spoke at the occasion. Fatty assured Gambians that his Ministry will ensure that the prison system is revamped to conform that prisoners’ rights is respected. He said the presidential gesture will avail the released prisoners a good fresh star for their lives.

Justice Minister Ba Tambadou, has expressed similar sentiments. He said no one is immune from going to prison, and he encouraged the released prisoners to keep their head high. Mr. Tambadou also encouraged the pardon prisoners to reintegrate into society to become productive citizens.