Gambia: Interior Minister Mai Fatty Says He Is Vindicated, Following Finance Minister’s Revelations That Jammeh Siphons Millions!

“The Finance Minister’s preliminary report today on the nation’s severe economic distress vindicates me,” Interior Minister Mai Fatty declared in a Facebook posting. More shocking revelations on the way, Fatty told his followers on social media.

Mai Fatty, had earlier told newsmen in Dakar, the Senegalese capital that: “As we take over the new government, the Gambia is in financial distress. Within a period of two weeks alone, nearly D500 million dalasi was withdrawn from the Central Bank by the former president. That’s a lot of money,” Mr. Fatty told reporters in Dakar, during a press conference.”

“The coffers are virtually empty. It has been confirmed by the officials of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the Gambia that Jammeh left with over $11 million dollars,” he further claimed.

Reacting to Fatty’s allegations against the former Gambian tyrant Mr. Sallah said: “I have said to the international press that a government must work on the basis of its institutions and its institutional processes. Allegations of theft, etc cannot just be made by any member of an Executive. It is not the domain of the Executive. Allegations of anything that is a crime must be passed onto the Inspector General of police. And they are the competent authority that should conduct investigation of anything reported to them. And eventually proffer charges against the accused, who must also be presumed innocent until a trial takes place before we find him guilty of a crime. We are saying that this new government intends to be a civilized and democratic government, which would abide by its instruments and institutions in order to fight any injustice.”

Mr. Sallah was responding to a BBC reporter, who asked him to shed light on Fatty’s allegations that Jammeh has allegedly left with over $11 million dollars. Mr. Sallah emphatically denied such allegations coming from a fellow Transition Member.

“So, I have told you, without any ambiguity that the Inspector General of police was asked to go to all the public enterprises; all public institutions to examine their current state. Well, what I am reporting to you, is that as far as the Central Bank of the Gambia is concerned; those who are in charge of it, have stated with clarity that not only the Central Bank is normal and functioning normally but all the banks in the country are functioning normally. If other people have allegations or whatever has been done, I will advise them to hand it over to the Inspector General of police for investigation,” Mr. Salah posited.

Finance Minister Amadou Sanneh, on Monday, briefed the nation about a chilling detailed report about the level of rampant corruption which occurred during Jammeh’s rule. Mr. Sanneh said millions of dollars were siphoned by the dictator and his cronies. He also noted that the country’s debt burden stood at D48.3 billion dalasi, leaving the country with barely less than two months import cover. Mr. Sanneh lamented about the lack of financial discipline, accountability and transparency during Jammeh’s watch. He characterized Jammeh’s rule as a typical dictatorship, in which corruption was endemic.

Mr. Mai Fatty said he stood by his past statement that Jammeh had stolen D500,000,000 dalasis during the political impasse.

“It’s a fact that Jammeh spent nearly 500, 000, 000 Dalasi during his last two weeks in power, consistent with my last press briefing on behalf of the President in Dakar,” Fatty posited.