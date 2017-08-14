Gambia: Is Minister Fatty snubbing the immigration director Zil Sanyang?

Some months ago, you ran a story about the possible comeback of one Pa Musa Jobarteh who was once the immigration deputy director and former boss of Zil.

You source was right that Fatty had plans to bring Jobarteh back, and Zil was going to be his deputy. And Fatty is still bent on bringing back Jobarteh which is why he is snubbing Zil.

I am told by someone who knows about the Interior Minister Mai Fatty and Jobarteh. The person claims that Jobarteh is Fatty’s best and longest known friend. The two knew each other well before high school and have always been very close. They have lived together in Gambia and in the USA. I understand that Jobarteh has been to the Gambia two times already and was staying at Fatty’s house. That tells you how close the two are.

I remember the police case of Jobarteh, when he was the Deputy Director of Immigration. One of my close colleagues was involved in the investigations.

It is true that Jobarteh was once investigated for fraud. This was a very interesting case, because apparently the missing money in question was actually not missing. Jobarteh had money locked in his office safe while he was on holidays. He was accused of withholding government funds and was invited for police questioning and fired a month later. Several immigration officers can verify this

I used to see Jobarteh around after he was fired because he was running a restaurant business but two years later the restaurant was closed and I was told he has left the country. I thought he was in the USA and I was surprised to read in your article that he is now living in the UK.

Jobarteh was not popular at the immigration department because was he was too strict and was known to refuse taking bribes. I personally know that the IGP at the time 13 Badjie did not like Jobarteh and he knew about Jobarteh’s connection to Fatty. The IGP was also not getting along with Fatty, who was Baba Jobe’s lawyer at the time. Honestly, according to my police colleague, the whole case was about removing Jobarteh because he was an obstacle who tried to play tough and refuses to take bribes. No senior police or immigration officer liked Jobarteh. Only the junior officers liked him because he was the first highest degree holder to join them, which inspired many of the young officers.

Although Jobarteh was very hard working, I don’t think he understood the work culture of the Gambia security services who saw him as an outsider. Whoever was behind Zil’s comeback must have had the president’s ears first before Fatty did.

I think Fatty has so far proven to be the most effective, tough and no-nonsense minister just like Jobarteh was at immigration during his time. So, don’t be surprised if Jobarteh is back one day as long as Fatty is the minister of interior.

Anonymous,

First Class Officer