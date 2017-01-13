Gambia: Jammeh Files An Injunction In Court To Stop President Elect Barrow’s Inauguration

Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh, has filed an injunction before the Supreme Court, asking the court to stay the inauguration of President elect Adama Barrow, pending the final determination of his election petition challenging the outcome of the elections, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mr. Jammeh contends in his prayers to the court that the proposed injunction will not in anyway prejudiced President elect Barrow and his Coalition partners. He alleged that Mr. Barrow and his colleagues are insisting that they will go ahead with the inauguration, even though there is a pending election petition in court.

The Supreme Court, will not sit until May. There is no proper quorum to hear Mr. Jammeh’s election petition and injunction.

In his prayers to the court, Mr. Jammeh alleged that the upcoming Presidential inauguration will undermine the country’s peace—citing the intimidation of locals allegedly happening in the country. Mr. Jammeh if adduced that if the inauguration is convened Gambia’s peace cannot be guaranteed. He also called on the court to issue a restraining order to the National Assembly, its members, and the public from attending the inauguration.

Mr. Jammeh listed the absconded IEC Chairman and the Attorney General Mama Singhateh as respondents to his legal complaint. His chances of his injunction agaisnt the duo to be heard is next to nil. There is no functional Supreme Court to hear the matter.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai