Gambia: Jammeh Justifies State Of Emergency Declared In Gambia In A Talking Point Speech

I Yahya Jammeh president of the Gambia and commander in chief of the Gambia Armed forces acting under the provision

of the constitution today 17 of January 2017 hereby declare a state of public emergency throughout The Gambia. as the situation exists, which if it is allowed to continue may lead to a state of public emergency.

This declaration is necessitated by 1) the unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign interference in the December 1st Presidential elections, and also in the internal affairs of the Gambia and the unwarranted hostile atmosphere threatening the sovereignty, security and stability of the country.



2) The absconding of the chairman of the independent Electoral Commission a key respondent to the petitions at the Supreme Court of the Gambia regarding the erroneous December 1st Presidential election results;

3) The inability of the Supreme Court to convene as a result of the non-appearance of the judges to hear the elections petitions, mainly influenced by foreign powers and their agents in an effort to thwart the constitutionally mandated process as captured in an audio recording of the absconded chairman of the IEC causing on how plans have been made to ensure the supreme court judges will not sit on time to hear the petitions against the fraud results published;

4) The current state of fear and confusion created by some of the players in the country, which could lead to the breakdown of law and order;

5) In view to prevent a constitutional crisis and power vacuum pending the determination of the petitions at the Supreme Court and the application for an injunction against swearing in Mr Adama Barrow or anybody as president of The Gambia, until the Supreme Court decides on the 1st December 2016 presidential election result.

Under this state of public emergency, civil liberties are to be fully respected whilst all citizens and residents in the Gambia are banned from any act of disobedience to the laws of the Gambia, incitement of violence and acts intended to disturb public order and peace of the Gambia

The security forces are hereby instructed to maintain absolute, law and order throughout the country.

The state of emergency will last for three months effective 17 January to 17 April 2017

Note: State of Emergency is a temporary system of rules to deal with an extremely dangerous or difficult situation.