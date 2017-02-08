Gambia: Justice Minister Ba Tambadou’s Curriculum Vitae

CURRICULUM VITAE

PERSONAL DETAILS

Name: ABUBACARR MARIE

Surname: TAMBADOU

Date: 12 DECEMBER 1972

Nationality: GAMBIAN

Gender: MALE

Status: MARRIED

CONTACT ADDRESS

Home: UNMICT

Arusha International Conference Centre

Arusha, Tanzania

Telephone: (255) 755384959

Office Email: tambadoua@un.org

Permanent: 6 Kanifing South

PO Box 1086

Banjul, The Gambia

Telephone: (220) 7773232

Private Email: btambadou@yahoo.com

EDUCATION

September 2001 – September 2002: Master of Laws (LLM)

International Human Rights Law, School of Oriental & African Studies, University of London, United Kingdom.

February 1999 – July 1999: Barrister-at-Law (BL)

Lincoln’s Inn, London, United Kingdom.

September 1994 – July 1997: Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom.

September 1987 – July 1992: O’Level Certificate

Saint Augustine’s High School, Banjul, The Gambia.

OTHER PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION

Certificate of Completion, International Humanitarian Law, UNICTR, Arusha, Tanzania, February 2004.

Certificate of Attendance, International Criminal Court, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, United Kingdom, June 2003.

EMPLOYMENT

(Current) Special Assistant to the Prosecutor P-4, United Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, Arusha, Tanzania, October 2012 – Present.

Duties:

Assisting the Prosecutor with preparation of background material and briefing notes for his briefings and meetings with international representatives and diplomats

Attend high level diplomatic meetings

Drafting reports and memoranda

Drafting policy guidelines, protocols and regulations for the efficient management of the Office of the Prosecutor

Attending senior management meetings and formulating policies for the Office

Participating in budget preparation and submissions for the Office of the Prosecutor

Recording Minutes of meetings of Senior Management

Drafting academic papers on very novel and challenging legal issues for presentation at international conferences and academic institutions around the world

Tailoring speeches and presentations to fit the audience

Drafting regular reports and statements for the Prosecutor for submission to the Security Council of the United Nations

Drafting press releases for the Office of the Prosecutor

Accompanying the Prosecutor on his international travels and providing assistance as required

Acting as the chief of staff of the immediate office of the Prosecutor with supervisory and management responsibilities over administrative staff in the office.

Appeals Counsel P-4, United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, Arusha, Tanzania, May 2008 – September 2012.

Duties:

Providing legal advice and analysis on a range of issues regarding violations of international humanitarian law, international human rights law and criminal law and procedure

Drafting appeals briefs, respondents briefs and motions on behalf of the Prosecutor before the Appeals Chamber of the ICTR with the highest levels of appellate advocacy

Appearing before the Appeals Chamber and making oral submissions on very technical and complex procedural and substantive principles of law. Cases handled on appeal included the Prosecutor vs Theoneste Bagosora, the man many believed to be the mastermind of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, and the Prosecutor vs General Augustin Bizimungu, the former Chief of Staff of the Rwandan Army

Conducting training for national judicial authorities in post conflict States on international criminal law, international humanitarian law, and human rights law

Acted as Officer-in-Charge in the absence of the Senior Appeals Counsel with supervisory and management responsibilities for all members of the appeal team including other attorneys and administrative staff

Trial Attorney P-3, United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, Arusha, Tanzania, November 2005 – May 2008.

Duties:

Responsible for prosecuting violations of international humanitarian law and international criminal law committed in the territory of Rwanda in 1994

Undertook trial preparation missions to Rwanda and other countries around the world to meet with and prepare witnesses for testimony before the Trial Chamber

Leading witness testimony before the Trial Chamber, cross-examining defence witnesses and making oral submissions on complex issues of fact and law before the Trial Chamber

Provided legal opinion and advice on complex principles of law and drafting motions and responding to defence motions on novel procedural and substantive legal principles

Successfully prosecuted and secured the convictions of four accused persons including the former Chief of Staff of the Rwandan Army, General Augustin Bizimungu, in a case referred to as Military II at the ICT

Associate Legal Officer P-2, United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, Arusha, Tanzania, December 2003 – November 2005.

Duties:

Conducted legal research and analysis on a range of international law issues and violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law

Drafted motions and conducted prosecutions before the Trial Chamber.

Private Legal Practitioner, Sheriff M. Tambadou Law Chambers, Banjul, The Gambia, 2000 – 2003.

Duties:

Represented victims of human rights violations at all levels of the national justice system

Promoted human rights laws, norms and practices and exposed violations through a variety of ways including issuing press releases and reports to government while demonstrating good political judgment

Conducted human rights advocacy through sustained awareness campaigns including writing relevant articles on burning issues of the day in the local print media, hosting radio programs in the local languages in order to reach the widest possible audience, granting of interviews to the local press, and the conduct of seminars and workshops for targeted groups such as law enforcement agencies

Established and maintained regular contact with government agencies and personnel in order to maintain open lines of communication through the use of my inter-personal skills

Organised and participated in national and international human rights conferences and building regional and continental human rights networks

Provided strategic advice on attainable short and medium term objectives for NGOs working on human rights in the African continent

Consulted and liaised with reputable international human rights organizations and provided reports, analysis and studies on the practice of human rights at the national level

Together with other human rights advocates and NGOs, created and established a number of reputable national human rights organizations and represented other international organizations at meetings and conferences at the continental level

Provided consultancy work and drafted reports and memoranda on a range of human rights issues for foreign governments through their embassies

Conducted specialized training for local law enforcement agencies for international organizations such as Amnesty International.

State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Gambia Government, Republic of The Gambia, 1999 – 2000.

Duties: Prosecution of crimes at the national level with supervisory responsibilities over public prosecutors.

Public Prosecutor, Ministry of Justice, Gambia Government, Republic of The Gambia, 1997 – 1999.

Duties: National prosecution of local crimes.

PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES

Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of The Gambia and member of The Gambia Bar Association.

Member of the Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, The Gambia, 2000 – 2003.

Member of the Coalition of Lawyers for Defence of Human Rights, The Gambia, 2000 – 2003.

First Vice President of Family Rights Advancement and Protection, The Gambia, 2002 – 2003.

Social Secretary, The Gambia Bar Association, 2000 – 2001.

Former Coordinator, Coalition for the International Criminal Court, The Gambia Chapter.

Former Consultant for the Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa.

Former Consultant for the British Government on Human Rights in The Gambia.

Former Consultant for Amnesty International on the training of local law enforcement agencies on Human Rights in The Gambia.

Nominated expert for PriceWaterHouseCoopers for Legal Capacity Building Project in The Gambia.

Nominated Executive Secretary of the Coalition for the African Court.

Former Member of the United Nations International criminal Tribunal for Rwanda Retention Review Committee.

Former Member of the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda Central Review Board.

Member of the United Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals Rebuttal Panel

Member of the United Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals Special Post Allowance Panel.

Member of the United Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals Working Group on the Relocation of Acquitted and Released persons.

PUBLICATIONS

Immunities, Amnesties or Asylum-The Case of Charles Taylor of Liberia, The Daily Observer Newspaper, The Gambia, May 2003.

The Gambia and the International Criminal Court, The Independent Newspaper, The Gambia, June 2003.

LANGUAGES

English: Fluent

French: Fluent

Wollof: Fluent

Mandinka: Fluent

Krio: Fluent

Soninke: Fluent