Gambia: Keeping CDS Badgie Is Very Wise

Barrow and his Coalition Team have made a very wise and important decision in keeping CDS Badgie and indeed IGP Sonko (I am not so sure about the NIA Chief Yankuba Badgie). I readers will remember, these two were quick to swear their loyalty to Barrow, on I think December 3rd, before Yahya Jammeh changed his mind and held the whole country hostage. These two had their lives hanging by a thread, like the members of the Coalition themselves, until the day that the ECOWAS forces entered Gambia. Once the ECOWAS forces entered, CDS Badgie declared that The Gambia’s Armed Forces will not fight – and indeed will welcome their West African brothers “with a cup of tea”. That was the end of Jammeh as ECOWAS forces entered Gambia without a shot being fired.

The most important consideration, though, is that countries that have had leadership changes resulting in the purge of security forces have descended into chaos and even civil war. Similarly a purge of the civil services has result in the disintegration of government institutions and functions. Examples of recent years are Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan.

It is therefore very wise for the Barrow Administration to maintain Gambia’s Institutions and their leaderships – at least for the next six to twelve months while the changes are well planned and thoroughly thought through.

Clearly, the Gambian Armed Forces will not be a risk to Barrow in any shape or form during the presence of the ECOWAS forces. As such, leaving CDS Badgie in position to bolster the confidence of his soldiers in the Barrow Government will not be taking security risks – and it will also avoid the risk of discontent within any potentially hostile section of the Gambian Army.

Great move to keep CDS Badgie. There will not be such need to keep NiA Chief Yankuba Badgie and the new Interior Minister will moved on that once in office.

Dida Halake

(Dormu Rewwum Gambia – aka Luntango Suun Gann Gi)

Notting Hill,

London, UK.

