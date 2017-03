A landmine has exploded in Foni, killing residents. The incident happened in Wassadou. A father and son were among the causalities. The ECOMIG forces were seen at the scene of the accident.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident. Rebels have been using the area as a safe heaven to attack Senegalese forces and residents of Casamance.

This is the first time that a landmine has exploded in the area.