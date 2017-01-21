Gambia: Last Words Of A Fallen Dictator: “My Decision Today Was Not Dictated By Anything Else But By The Supreme Interest Of The Gambian People And Dear Country.”

Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, has delivered his last speech to the nation. Below is the full text of the speech.

My first preoccupation as president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces and a patriot and most secret that is to preserve at every instance and every circumstance the life of every Gambian and this is a duty and sacrosanct. I only strive for peace and security of a nation and Africa. During this entire time, Allah’s wisdom has permitted me to exercise perseverance and throughout the time that the sovereign people of The Gambia have put their confidence in me, my primary occupation has been to uphold the dignity of the people and the sovereignty of this great nation.

As a result of the numerous circumstances that I and those before have believed as a nation that Gambia has affirmed its desire to determine its future destiny. This cause I have always been ready to defend and even with my life. All the actions we have taken to build this nation up to this point have distinguished us among the community of nations giving us the pride of peace in history.

All these while, as Muslim and a patriot I don’t think it is necessary that a single blood is dropped. Since the beginning of our political impasse of our dear nation, I promised before Allah SWT and the entire nation that all the issues we face currently may be resolved peacefully. I am thankful to Allah SWT that up till now there is no single causality that has been registered. I believe in the importance of dialogue and in the capacity of Africans to resolve among themselves all the challenges on the way towards democracy, economic and social development.

It is as a result of this that I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation with my gratitude to all Gambians, women, children, youth, men, friends of The Gambia who have supported me for twenty two years on the best of modern Gambia. I put above all and everything the independence of the free and proud people of The Gambia together with as we defend this independence that we surely fought and worked for.

My decision today was not dictated by anything else but by the supreme interest of the Gambian people and dear country taking into consideration that my prayer and desire that peace and security continue to reign in Gambia.

At the time, we are witnessing trouble, ciaos in other parts of the Africa and the world, peace and security of The Gambia is our collective heritage which we must jealousy guard and defend. I am proud and honored to have served our country The Gambia while thanking all of our members of the security serving humble lives. All those who have supported me or against me in this period, I implore them to put the supreme interest of our Nation The Gambia above all partisan interest and endeavor working together as one nation to continue to preserve the Almighty, cherish achievements of the country, its sovereignty, peace, stability and integrity and the economic achievements reached during these years.

I pray that the Gambia our homeland continues to be united and prosperous for the welfare on each and every one of us and being proud of all. I submit myself only to the judgement of Allah. His judgment is above and beyond man. Allah is the only guidance of truth and justice. Finally, I am truly and sincerely proud to have been at your service to our noble nation. I want to thank my mum. Wife, children and security forces, and all the people.