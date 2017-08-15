Gambia: Law Enforcement Official Says “Mama Kandeh Is A Target For A Drug Planting Blackmail!”

A senior law enforcement official, has confided to this medium about what he calls “sinister plans being orchestrated in some quarters to plant drugs in Mama Kandeh’s car, home or offices.” The official speaking on condition of anonymity alleged that Mr. Kandeh, is a target for possible blackmail by some rogue agents in the system. He warns Kandeh to be vigilant and be aware of his surroundings.

“The GDC leader Mama Kandeh is a target for blackmail. There are plans to have him incriminated through secret drug planting into his car or place of residence. The plot is at an advance stage. I deem it imperative to leak the plot before it is executed. Probably, Mama Kandeh has been briefed. I think it is prudent to share the information with the Gambian public and friends of the Gambia. Mr. Kandeh should watch his back,” said the official.

“The goal for this planned operation is to: One, discredit Mama; two portray him as a criminal running a political party. This was dictator Yahya Jammeh’s old political playbook. Jammeh uses rogue agents in the system to incriminate his opponents by planting drugs into their homes and offices. Ousainou Darboe was a victim of Jammeh’s secret drug planting. But Darboe was lucky that the agents sent to plant the drugs at his office were busted by his staffers,” he added.

The law enforcement source said Kandeh’s surging political activism has threatened his opponents. Hence, some folks are scheming to have him implicated by planting drugs into his vehicle or premises, he said.

Mr. Kandeh is currently visiting Senegal. He could not be reached for his own side of the story. The personnel of the Drug National Enforcement Agency (NDEA) were also indisposed for comment.