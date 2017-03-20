Gambia: Lawyers And Judges Expressed Concern Over The Safety Of Accused NIA Officers In The Murder Of Solo Sandeng!

Some disgruntled judges and lawyers at the high court in Banjul, have expressed their dismay and disappointment at the unruly act by members of the UDP militants urging President Barrow to intervene and address the situation particularly, when the case involving former NIA senior officers and the state on death of the late Solo Sandeng resumed in court on Monday. The protesters have called for the execution of the accused persons. They want the court to order for the killing of the accused persons.

Mr Badjie and Co today appeared at High Court in Banjul but the unruly and mischievous behavior of some UDP militants disrupted the whole environment and sittings at the court until the police have to intervene to disperse the crowd.

Former NIA Director General Yankuba Badjie and eight senior NIA officials charged with the death of the activist, denied responsibility for the death of Solo Sandeng, an opposition activist who died while in their custody last year.

Officials charged with him include Louise Gomez, his deputy, Saikou Omar Jeng, director of operations, Haruna Suso, Yusupha Jammeh, Lamin Lang Sanyang, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Babucarr Sallah.

They are alleged to have conspired among themselves and took part in the murder of Mr Solo Sandeng.

According to the police investigation contained in the bill of indictment, the incident occurred on April 15, 2016 at the NIA office in Banjul.

Speaking to this reporter, a senior lawyer representing one of the accused persons said that the UDP militants are becoming too much and if not halted now, it might lead to disaster. He added that the militants want to take the law into their own hands.

The UDP militants always misbehave in court, insulting and disrupting sittings in court, taking the law into their own hands now. Barrow should act fast to address the menace.

They should respect the constitution and allowed the law to take its due course since there is democracy in The Gambia.

Written By Ebrima Jobe