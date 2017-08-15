Gambia: Letter To The Editor: Staffers Of The Ocean Bay And Sun Beach Hotels Accused Management Of Unlawfully Terminating Employees Contracts!

Hello!

We the staffs of ocean bay and sun beach hotel are hereby writing your distinguished newspaper to expose and highlights the plights of employees including the injustice, unlawful dismissal and termination of contracts of hardworking and dedicated staffs who are systematically flushed out and replaced by ex-staffs of Kairaba Hotel. This unlawful dismissal and terminations of staffs contracts and the “Kairabalisation process” as we called it at the hotel which is the process of laying off staffs of ocean bay and sun beach hotel and then systematically replacing them with former staffs of Kairaba Hotel, an unlawful act orchestrated by Ms. Memunatou Junisa, a Sierra Leonean national and Mr. Buba Bah the so called Director of Human resources and Assistant general manager of Ocean Bay respectively, both former employees of Kairaba Hotel is unlawful, appalling, disheartening and out rightly wrong.

This unlawful process has been going on ever since the dishonest and irresponsible duo were employed at the hotel and succeeded in fooling the gullible GM and ill-advising him on hotel operations thus bringing hotel into the worse phase of its existence, a state of chaos. It’s doesn’t cease to amaze how a few can succeeded in destroying such a serenity and productive working environment at Ocean Bay and Sun beach Hotel in such a short period.

These two hotels were once a friendly, productive and an abuse-free working environment were every staffs was happy, it was like a one big happy family unit without dirty work place politics until the advent of this plagues disguise as managers to the hotel. They allowed the staffs to be maltreated and abuse by the Bulgarian team and the BPI Investors staying at the hotel just because they own the business.

The addition of this duo into employment at the hotel along with their handpicked managers and staffs couple with the gullibility and negligence of responsibility of Mr. Gorkan Topynak our Turkish General Manager is one of the worst things that could’ve ever happen to the staffs and the hotel. The duo and their team came an infested this once prestigious, happy and friendly working environment and instill dirty work place politics, divisions and mistrust through divide and rule tactics, slowly, gradually and systematically start laying off and replacing the long serving, hardworking and dedicated staffs of the hotel with their incompetent and inexperience handpicked stooges mostly of former staffs of Kairaba Hotel, family members and friends into employment at the hotel.

Section 2.1 of staffs hand book on redundancy is neither observe nor respected as it does not serve their interest and will be against their Kairabalisation process and back door policy to employment, so the last in, first out basis to redundancy is unlawfully discarded and ignored in favour of employing former Staff of Kairaba Hotel, family members and friends.

Sadly, we don’t have a responsible, effective and functional human resources office as the director does not represent and safeguard the interest of the staffs. Instead we have someone that is irresponsible, unqualified and lacking principle or moral scruples; she does not abide by or serve as a defender of the core principles of human resources.

Moreover, HR Director and the assistant general manager of Ocean bay hotel both former employee of Kairaba hotel are part and parcel of a system that’s freely allows or idly stand by whilst staff rights are violated, rape and subjected to all kind of injustice and maltreatment. We never saw someone in their position as irresponsible and unprincipled as they are, we definitely deserve better, someone principle, honest and strong in character in their positions and not puppets. It is really sad to know that they have succeeded in turning this once successful and prestigious institution that is so dear to us into a chaotic, divisive and the worst working atmosphere ever.

How many managerial and staffs positions at the hotel have they filled with former staffs of Kairaba, family members and their cronies? Anyone can find this out by asking any honest staff of the two hotels.

Do Mr. Bah and Ms. Junisa want to tell us there is no qualified and competent candidate at Ocean Bay and Sun beach hotel to fill those positions?

What happen to the in-house recruitment that the hotel is known for?

Why are Mr. Bah and Ms. Junisa employing staffs without the knowledge or approval of the department heads and recruiting their family members and friends instead?

In fact, the hotel was doing absolutely great before this two and their inner circles came to the hotel and now turn it into a fail project and a mess both financially and in terms of human resources.

Furthermore, the hotel does not have a functional staffs association to safeguard the interest of the staffs as it is nonexistent in Ocean Bay, and Sun beach just had an ineffective staff association that was poorly formed just before the end of the 2016/2017 season due to the divide and rule tactics, sadly when word got out that staff at Sun beach saw the need and were in the process of forming a staffs association to act as a force to put a stop and deter the unlawful dismissal and terminations of staffs contracts without disciplinary hearing or proceeding, and to also represents the welfare and interest of the staffs, Ms. Memunatou Junisa the so called HR Director with her sidekicks fully focus their time and resources in undermining that process to the core by infiltration and intimidation, and by also not renewing the employment contracts of the brainchildren behind the idea thus rendering the association ineffective so that it cannot be a force to reckon with.

This gross violation of worker’s rights and welfare at Ocean Bay and Sun beach hotel seriously need to be address by the Tourism ministry, Labour Office, Gambia Tourism Board, workers Union and the relevant authorities. The above institutions need to form a task force to visit the hotel and confidentially interview the staff in closed door in order to get the first hand information about the magnitude of the abuse of staffs right before it is too late as the Kairabalisation process is wiping out the genuine staffs. It’s really a shame and a pity that the hotel can pride itself as 5 star hotels or aspiring to be one when the working condition and treatment of its staff is deplorable. It’s really a shame that department heads with the exception of just a few are witnesses to the maltreatment of the staffs but selfishly turn a blind eyes because of their selfish interest.

There should be a stringent and a conclusive measure being in place by government and the relevant authorities in safeguarding the right of the employees, the abuse of staffs rights and the workplace politics and injustice which is common at Ocean Bay and Sun Beach Hotel should be a thing of the pass especially in the new Gambia most of us contributed to ushered in so that Gambians can no longer be subjected to such. The labour office should be empowered, its law strong and fully enforced, in our opinion we think labour law is somehow outdated and employers are not punish deservingly enough especially Ocean Bay / Sun Beach Hotel management for the abuse of staffs right and the unlawfully dismissal and termination of staffs contract for no genuine reasons. Employers are also finding loopholes within the labour law / systems to circumvent the rules and staffs are paying for it by having their rights violated in every aspect.

We have and are still contributing immensely in the sustainability and the financial growth of the hotel but we are not appreciated or benefitting from it, staffs welfare is nonexistent, abuse of their rights is a daily occurrences with zero job security and the state of the staff’s facilities is depressing, staff food is something else and the work place health and safety risk is severely high with no medical insurance, you can easily notice that by just conducting a basic site safety check and risk assessment of the hotel or by just making a short visit to the main kitchen.

Distressingly, Ocean Bay and Sun beach Hotel is the only place that we know that Gambian staffs are treated like shit and we are suffering as hell making us wonder if it is profitable to be a Gambian working in a foreign company in The Gambia. Our rights are being abused as employees and these so called managers with the exception of few are turning blind eyes and playing it neutral whilst we are being mistreated and taking for a ride by this foreign run company. The government and the relevant authorities should please come to the rescue of the employees of the hotel as there is gross violation and mistreatment of staff by the management.

Staffs are used and discarded at both hotels like used tissue papers only to be replace by former staffs of Kairaba Hotel, overtime work are most of time not paid but you are expected to work overtime regardless and when you demand your rights as a staff you are ruthlessly silence. The hotel is making millions but our welfare as staffs is nonexistent, it’s sad that small gestures like staff party at the end of the season to show appreciation to the staffs is now a thing of the pass. The hotel have no staff bus or van allocated to the staffs for night transport especially for the middle shift staffs that finish work by midnight instead we are cramp like cattle’s into a Tata pick up vehicle that is used for hotel food and goods delivery at grave risk showing totally disregard of staff safety and welfare, Bakau residents and its surrounded can be a witness to that.

How disrespectful, insensitive, upsetting and inconsiderate is for the management to demand sick staffs to first report to the hotel before going to the hospital to be issued a pointless medical pass by the hotel nurse regardless of where you are living, knowing fully well some staffs travel from far? This new draconian rule and others like it being introduced by the HR director is unlawful and insulting, and to add insult to injury you are not even reimburse your fare.

During the political impasse staffs from various hotel departments left their family at home at great risk in that unpredictable and precarious period to stayed at the hotel so that hotel operation will not be affected. But after that impasse has peacefully come to passed not even a letter of recommendation was issue to staffs or a staffs meeting convened to thanks staffs and to show appreciation for their selfless endeavour and sacrifices in putting the hotel first. What a selfish, lack of respect and appreciation shown to the staffs.

These disrespectful attitudes and injustice towards staff and others like it couple with lack of staffs appreciativeness does not cease there, short term employment contract that staffs at ocean Bay and Sun Beach Hotel are contracted to only serve the interest of the employer and have nothing to do with seasonal tourism in The Gambia. At Ocean Bay and Sun Beach hotel it is now used as an instrument and means to do away with staff that does not fit into their network and as a weapon to speed up the process of “Kairabalisation”.

We work 6 days a week in a harsh and unfavourable working atmosphere with 1 day off with a basic salary including transport allowances of less than D3000 per month for majority of staffs with entitlement of 14 days annual leave for all employees of 1-3 years in service. Contracts are sign sometimes every 1 month, 3 months and the maximum which is 6 months with no prospect of promotion due to the Kairabalisation process which is a new trend now, you’ve to either be an ex staff of Kairaba Hotel, a friend, a family member of Mr. Bah and Ms. Junisa or be part of their inner circles to be employed, promoted or be given a longer employment contract.

The rise in number of court cases involving management and staffs of the hotel due to unlawful dismissal and termination of contracts and the irresponsibilities of the HR director and the Assistant General Manager is a manifestation that our once prestigious hotel is being poorly run and things are not going in the right direction. There is a blatant and total disregard of staff rights and welfare in total violation of labour law because Mr. Buba and Ms. Junisa know too well that most of the times they can get away with the abuse of staffs rights and that most staffs cannot afford a solicitors to fight for their rights. The “Jaapana Sii Yaalah” mentality is also not helping the fight for staff rights as we easily resign to fate without putting up a fight.

In addition, we now have the highest number of job abandonment; staff resignation; unlawful dismissal and termination rate ever recorded in the history of the Hotel with the coming of Mr. Buba Bah and Ms. Memunatou Junisa into the management setup, in fact most of the punishment given to staffs are harsh and doesn’t fit the crime. Most of those punishment and reprimand are been issue to staffs without any disciplinary hearing whatsoever.

Mr. Gorkan Topynak the General Manager is either selectively blind or in denial not to notice the rise in the numbers of job abandonment, resignation and of disgruntled staffs at the hotel with the addition of certain bad element to the management team which is no coincidence. He is also irresponsible for letting the hotel being run by this two-incompetent people and for taking their ill-advices.

Besides the incompetency and irresponsibility of Mr. Bah and Ms. Junisa, We have Mr. Simon Banda as an assistant general manager of Sun Beach hotel, a Zambian national who is freely allow to abuse staffs rights, and also being allowed to falsely accused an entire staffs of safety and security department at Sun beach Hotel for theft of four (4) flats screen television, when in truth Mr. Simon Banda was the one that stole the televisions and want to frame the securities. Your distinguish Paper can confirm this incident with Bakau Police Station CID Office find out why was the theft case of the 05th May 2017 regarding four (4) missing televisions at Sun Beach hotel Block 6 was withdrawn by Mr. Gorkan Topynak and Ms. Memunatou Junisa the so called HR director when Mr. Banda the assistant general manager of Sun beach Hotel was detained for hours as a suspect regarding the missing televisions at Bakau Police Station?

Ask the hotel management why did Mr. Dabo an innocent and competent head of security department have to be the victim for the crime of Mr. Simon Banda, a criminal and a thief masquerading as an assistant general manager at sun beach because he refused to let Mr. Banda get away with a crime? This act of injustices can only happened at ocean and sun beach only because of an incompetent and irresponsible management?

Why should Mr. Dabo an innocent, honourable professional, upright and a just head of security department have to be victimized for dispensing his duties and his employment contract unlawfully terminated because he disagreed on withdrawal of the police case because Mr. Banda was a suspect? And if it was a junior staff it would’ve been a different case.

Mr. Dabo the former safety and security manager of Ocean Bay and Sun Beach Hotel was one of the most honourable, principle, upright, just and professional employee of the hotel, He is someone staffs respected because of his honesty, integrity and He is no pushover, He has our respect much more because of his courage and integrity in disagreeing in the police case withdrawal unlike some of those irresponsible managers who would push their own staffs under the bus than stand up for what is right. He is definitely a great loss to his department and the hotel, honestly if we have few more like him at the hotel things would’ve been different.

But regardless of his stand on the police case, it was withdrawn against his will and out of retaliation on his objection on the case withdrawal his contract was unlawfully terminated for insubordination, what an utter injustice and a joke. Unsurprisingly his letter of termination of contract was hand delivered to him by the irresponsible HR Director in her office, back by Mr. Bah our puppet assistant general manager of ocean bay hotel and on the wishes of Mr. Simon Banda, the criminal and useless assistant General Manager of sun beach hotel.

Sadly, day after the unlawful termination of his contract the security department was then automatically been oversee and headed by two incompetent and inexperience two former security guard of Kairaba hotel Mr. Naja Joof and Samba Ceesay on the directive of Mr. Bah and Ms. Junisa, the two were employed through the back door/channel less than 6 months ago to the undeserving position of Security Supervisor in order to undermine Mr. Dabo and were groomed to head the security department at Ocean bay and sun beach respectively without any qualification to the total dismay of most staffs. But that plan failed miserably and that so called promotion was short-lived less than a month, depressingly the department is now being headed by the chief gardener of the hotel Mr. Mohammed a Moroccan national who has no capabilities or competency to run the department, sound like a square peg in a round hole.

What an injustice and bad trend taking place at this once prestigious hotel? Turning the once effective and efficient security department into a very chaotic, disorganise and disgruntle department. This act is not only limited to the security department, every department that is not being headed by former staff of Kairaba, a family member or a friend of Mr. Bah and Ms. Junisa is either being undermine or affected by work place politics.

This injustice and staff abuse doesn’t end there because it is only in ocean bay and sun beach that a staff can be physically attacked and abused by a manager and nothing was done about it, and it is only at Ocean bay and Sun beach hotel that such incidents will openly be allowed to happen. A case in reference is when Mr. Luiz Ranz Maintenance Manager of Sun beach, a Spanish national physically attacked Mr Albino Jatta of Maintenance department and nothing was done about it but instead Mr. Jatta was sacked. This sort of staff abuse and other incidents like it are common whilst the HR director was aware but chose not to act and instead unlawfully sacked the staff when he acted in self-defense when he was repeatedly attacked physically by Mr. Ranz. It is utterly wrong that a young hardworking man can be so mistreated and his right abused and nothing was done about it, why?

Why is Luiz Ranz the head of the maintenance department allowed to abuse employees as he please, hitting them with sticks and anything he can lay his hands on, calling them not by their names printed on their name tag and on display on their uniforms but instead refers to them as “donkey” and “monkey”, name calling that supposed not to be allowed in the first place? Asked any honest and truthful current and former staff of sun beach maintenance department and they will attest to it and ask them what has the HR director done to put a stop to it? Not a single thing.

Job abandonment and staff resignations are frequent now, it is no longer an isolated occurrences, it’s common at both hotel like never before because of staff abuse, being overlooked in terms of promotion and salary increment and all this unlawful tactics are utilize and gear toward one thing in forcing staffs out and replacing them with their own. How many hardworking, dedicated and honest staffs have to quit their jobs due to maltreatment, frustration, lack of promotion, abuse or injustice at the hotel before the relevant authorities intervene or act?

This injustice and many others like it are all manifestation that the employee’s rights are violated and the hotel is failing the very staffs that are the backbone of the company. Unless and until the necessary measure are in place and the situation address by relevant authorities, staffs of Ocean Bay and Sun Beach will continue to be a victimized by the very system that supposed to protect and safeguard their rights as an employee.

I dare the management to deny this stories if it is not true and I am sorry for not putting these heinous acts at the hotel to light, it is long overdue.

I will furnish your notable paper in due course other incidents and series of violation of staff’s rights including the irresponsibility and negligence of some members of the management, I rest my case until then.

Written by a concerned staff.

Editors note: The views expressed in this write up are sorely that of the author. Thanks for your attention.