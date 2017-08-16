Gambia: Majority leader, associates launch bid to foil villager’s fight against environmental degradation 

Majority leader, associates launch bid to foil villager’s fight against environmental degradation

By Sainey Darboe

The majority leader and his political associates have launched spirited efforts in the form of a petition to snag a legal suit filed at the high court by the people of Gunjur. The community of Gunjur has been locked in a legal battle with a Chinese company associated with a close political ally of the majority leader , Kebba K Barrow.

According to reliable sources, the chief of Kombo South and accomplices were in attendance at a meeting held at the compound of Yusupha Saho ; a close friend of the current majority leader who often sat by his side during political rallies .

A source who attended the meeting and spoke to freedom , revealed: ” KKB has been shocked by the explosion of the environmental issue involving his political benefactor Alhaji Conteh.Yusupha Saho said at the meeting that KKB said they should put in a petition to discredit the law suit as not representative of the majority of the village.

Yusupha Saho further reveled at the meeting that KKB made a pledge to follow matters up with the government to keep the Chinese company open because they did a lot for him during his campaign”.

The source further added that Golden Lead company has been “showering Gunjur elders and leaders with money to drum up support for their attempt to secure a withdrawal of the law suit.”