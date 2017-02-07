Gambia: Memo: To All Traffic Police Officers

MEMO: TO ALL TRAFFIC POLICE OFFICERS

To: All Traffic Police

From: Saidina Alieu Jarjou

Date: 06th February, 2017

Re: THE TRAFFIC POLICE MISCONCEPTION OF NO PARKING/STOPPING?

Please be reminded that as part of your duties being generally charged with the apprehension of criminals, the prevention and detection of crime, protection and assistance of the general public, and the maintenance of public order.

Some police officers are also trained in special duties, such as counter-terrorism, surveillance, child protection, VIP protection, civil law enforcement, and investigation techniques into major crime including fraud, rape, murder, and drug trafficking. Although many police officers wear a corresponding uniform, some police officers are plain-clothed in order to dissimulate as ordinary citizens.

It is in that regards I write to remind you that there is an urgent need to understand the difference between no stopping and no parking.

A “NO PARKING” sign means you can’t park, but you can drop off or pick up passengers or goods without leaving your vehicle (i.e. you must be within three meters of your vehicle). You must attend to your business promptly (within two minutes of stopping your vehicle).

A “NO STOPPING” signs mean that you cannot stop for any reason to drop off or pick up passengers, to wait for people to arrive, or to load or unload merchandise.

Many times the drivers are being penalized asper the misinterpretation I therefore appeal to all traffic police to consult a dictionary to be conversant with the above caption to minimize defect.

Thank you!!