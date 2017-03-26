Gambia: Moses Jallow, Appointed Ambassador -at -Large

President Adama Barrow, has appointed Moses Jallow, the former Chief of protocol at the State House, as an Ambassador at large. This brings it to six Ambassadors at large so far hired by Barrow. Mr. Jallow, who was Gambia’s Ambassador to France, was recalled and relegated to the position of chief protocol officer, before he was fired by Jammeh. He used to be a former Jammeh enabler. He has bounces back. An Ambassador at large is equivalent to the position of a sitting Ambassador accredited in any western country. He executes the functions of an Ambassador. His salary is equivalent to the salary of a government Minister. Below is an email we received from a source, announcing the appointment of Mr. Jallow, as an Ambassador at large.

Hello Pa,
               A former Gambian Ambassador to France, Switzerland,Russia, Romania, Hungary, UNESCO and UNOG in Geneva and Chief of Protocol at The Office of The President Moses Benjamin JALLOW has also been appointed as Ambassador -at -Large by His Excellency President Adama BARROW. Ambassador Jallow,  while serving as Chief of Protocol, was dismissed by President JAMMEH in 2013 and he eventually left The Gambia and works as Director For Africa for International Finance Company in South East Asia -UNIBOND.
 
