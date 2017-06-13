Gambia: NAWEC Out Of Heavy Fuel Oil-Castle Oil Defaults On Contract Supply!

NAWEC OUT OF HEAVY FUEL OIL – CASTLE OIL DEFAULTS ON CONTRACT TO SUPPLY

As predicted by most observers, Hasib Masri & Alhajie Conteh do not have the financial capacity to continue supplying fuel oil to NAWEC under the contract they won in the last tender.

This is a direct consequence of what corruption leads to by giving a contract to a company with no track record or proper screening of their financial capabilities, only for the sake of Hasib Masri & Alhajie Conteh filling their pockets with dirty money, will plunge the country into darkness

When will this stop? When will the new government develop a conscience? When will the new government take the umbrella off these con artists? Who is going to hold them accountable for playing with the Gambian people’s livelihood and well being?

It is time for the new government to take the bull by the horn to address these unfortunate situations that corrupt people are taking to make riches at the expense of the poor Gambian.

The government should take this opportunity to correct all the systems that were wrongfully executed. We must not blame any company or individual for the corruption in our country. Its premature pointing fingers at anyone for what had happened in this country, instead we should commend those companies for building industries that have created employment for many Gambians like the flour milling factory in Banjul and Mandinari storage depot. These have created employment to hundreds of Gambia and also eradicated the dangers of fuel storage in our capital, Banjul.

All these investments were financed at a time when no investor was willing to invest in our country due to the poor credit rating on the former government. I deemed it unfair to attack and sideline any investor that had invested in those difficult moments. Instead we should try and dialogue so we can correct anything we find necessary to be corrected. It should not be a witch hunt.

I personally believe that all those who have invested during the 2nd republic should be protected and allow their business to continue rather than attacking them or their companies. Otherwise we well end up making thousands of people loosing their jobs and we must know than some of these investors have American, European and Asian partners.

On a final note, I appeal to the new government to let by gone be by gone and focus on how we can come out of bad financial situations our country is going through.

SOLID PROOF THAT CASTLE OIL HAS FRAUDULENTLY WON THE HFO TENDER

WE ARE PLEASED TO PRESENT TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE GAMBIA AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC AN INVOICE PRESENTED BY CASTLE OIL TO NAWEC WHICH CLEARLY SHOWS THAT THE TOTAL PREMIUM APPLIED BY THEM TO NAWEC IS $ 90 AND NOT $ 58 AS THE ‘CIVIL SERVANT’ HAS CLAIMED IN HIS LETTER TO YOUR NEWSPAPER ON THE 12TH OF JUNE.

THE TENDER CLEARLY STIPULATED THAT THE BID PRICE IS FOR ‘DELIVERY UP TO THE POWER STATIONS’, WHICH IS WHAT THE BID OF ATLAS WAS BASED ON; AND CASTLE OIL BID $ 58 PREMIUM WHICH IS SUPPOSED TO INCLUDE STORAGE & TRANSPORT COST. THE INVOICE UNAMBIGUOUSLY STATES THAT THESE COSTS TOTALING $ 32 PER METRIC TON ARE BEING CHARGED IN ADDITION TO THE $ 58 PER METRIC TON THUS RESULTING IN A TOTAL PREMIUM OF $ 90 PER METRIC TON.

IT IS VERY OBVIOUS THAT HASIB MASRI AND ALHAJIE KONTEH OF CASTLE OIL ARE BEHIND THE ARTICLE WRITTEN TO YOU ON THE 12TH OF JUNE AND THIS IS SOLID PROOF THAT THEY ARE FRAUDSTERS AND PETTY CROOKS WHO ARE JEOPARDIZING THE FUNDING FROM THE WORLD BANK TO THIS COUNTRY TO FILL THEIR POCKETS.

IT IS FURTHER PROOF THAT ALL THE CONTENTS OF THE SAID ARTICLE ARE BASELESS ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST REPUTABLE GROUPS AND PATRONIZING TO THE PRESIDENT AND THE GOVERNMENT CLAIMING THAT THEY CAN BE BRIBED AND CORRUPTED WITH DANCERS AND ESCORT SERVICES.

FOR THE PAST 20 YEARS, HASIB MASRI AND HIS CASTLE OIL ARE NOTHING BUT A SMALL TIME SMUGGLING AND BLENDING OPERATION AND MOST PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY ARE AWARE OF THIS FACT.

IT IS A BIG SHAME THAT DESPITE ALL OF THE ABOVE, HASIB MASRI AND ALHAJIE KONTEH CONTINUE TO BE THE ‘BLUE EYED BOYS’ OF THIS NEW GOVERNMENT.

THIS SHOULD BE A WAKE UP CALL FOR THE NEW GOVERNMENT TO DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM THESE CHARACTERS BEFORE THEY PUT THEM AND THE COUNTRY IN SERIOUS TROUBLE.

AN HONEST CONCERNED GAMBIAN

