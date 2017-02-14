Gambia: Newly Hired Gambia’s SIS Intelligence Chief Musa Dibba Replaced By Ousman Sowe, Another Former NIA Official

There is a change of command within the newly created State Intelligence Services (SIS) hierarchy structure, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Musa Dibba, who was hired by President Adama Barrow to head the SIS, has been replaced by Ousman Sowe, a former official of the National Intelligence Agency NIA). Mr. Sowe is a native of Niamina Dalaba. He was redeployed to the Ministry of Environment as a Permanent Secretary weeks before Jammeh’s fall. He is now the new boss of the SIS.

Musa Dibba, a career seasoned intelligence officers has been relegated to the position of Deputy Director of the SIS. He is number two man at the SIS, sources said. No reason has been given for Mr. Dibba’s relegation to the position of Deputy Director.

Mr. Ousman Sowe lives around the Tabokoto area. He has been with the NIA for some time. He is said to be privy to a lot of state secrets. Meanwhile, one Kebba Jobe, a former official of the NIA, who was deployed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Deputy PS, has been briefing Ousainou Darboe, sources said. Mr. Jobe is likely to be deployed to the SIS, sources have hinted.