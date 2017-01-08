Gambia: OJ Jallow Leaves Town For UK

A prominent member of the opposition Coalition alliance Omar Amadou Jallow, is heading out to the United Kingdom, Freedom Radio Gambia can reveal. Mr. Jallow was seen at the Banjul International Airport today. He said to be visiting the UK.

Mr. Jallow is the leader of the Peoples’ Progressive Party (PPP). He played a pivotal role role towards the recent opposition electoral victory. He is one of Gambia’s most outspoken and charismatic politicians.

Sources said OJ was under the company of his Amadou Jallow at the airport. His son works at Trust Bank. He was at the airport to see off his Dad.

Our source said Mr. OJ Jallow is expected back in town next week Thursday. It is not clear if his trip is private or official. Mr. Jallow had a family in Birmingham, UK.